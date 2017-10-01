Heat's Rodney McGruder: Will start at small forward Sunday
McGruder will start at small forward for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Hawks.
The Heat found themselves decimated by injuries last season, allowing McGruder to start 65 of the 78 games he played in. With Justise Winslow (shoulder) back at full strength, it was expected that McGruder would start the season on the bench. However, it appears he'll at least get the chance to defend his spot in the top unit by drawing the start Sunday. That relegates Winslow the bench for now, though it could just be an attempt by coach Erik Spoeltra to ease Winslow back into the swing of the things after missing so much time.
