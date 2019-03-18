Heat's Rodney McGruder: Won't play Monday

McGruder will not be available Monday against the Thunder due to a sore left knee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This may explain why McGruder was limited to only three minutes in Sunday's win over Charlotte, though his playing time had already been on the decline over the last week. Regardless, Miami won't have the Kansas State product Monday, and the Heat will also be without Justise Winslow (thigh).

