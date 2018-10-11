Heat's Rodney Purvis: Signs with Miami
Purvis signed a contract with the Heat on Thursday.
Purvis spent the 2017-18 campaign with Orlando, but saw action in just 16 total games at the NBA level and spent the bulk of his time in the G-League. Despite being signed Thursday, the Heat are likely just trying to acquire his G-League rights and Purvis should be released at some point in the coming week in order to join Miami's affiliate.
