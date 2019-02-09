Heat's Ryan Anderson: Doesn't see floor in debut
Anderson (coach's decision) failed to see the court Friday in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings.
The Suns shipped Anderson to the Heat on Wednesday in what amounted to a salary dump, as the power forward hadn't seen any game action in Phoenix since Dec. 4. For a Heat squad that fancies itself as playoff contenders, Anderson should have a better path to playing, but he's still not a lock to be included in the rotation over Kelly Olynyk or James Johnson. After Anderson's extensive time off, the team will presumably want to see more from him in practices before coach Erik Spoelstra summons him from the bench in close games.
