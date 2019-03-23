Heat's Ryan Anderson: Enters the rotation in blowout loss
Anderson recorded one assist and one steal in five minutes during Friday's 116-87 loss to the Bucks.
This was Anderson's first time on the court in five games and came simply as a result of garbage time. Anderson is merely a bench warmer for the Heat and does not figure as a part of their future. He can be ignored everywhere.
