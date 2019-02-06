Heat's Ryan Anderson: Traded to Heat
Anderson has been traded to the Heat in exchange for Tyler Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In what is essentially a bad contract swap, the Heat will take on Ryan Anderson, who is set to make $15.6 million next season. Anderson has appeared in just 15 games this season after starting 50 games for the Rockets last season, seeing his role reduced to DNP-CDs. It seems unlikely the change of scenery will vault Anderson, who hasn't seen action since Dec. 4, into fantasy relevance.
