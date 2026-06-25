Heat's Ryan Conwell: Rights traded to Heat

The Thunder selected Conwell with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Conwell played for three schools (USF, Indiana State, Xavier) before spending his final collegiate season at Louisville. In 34 regular-season appearances with the Cardinals, the 22-year-old averaged a career-high 18.8 points with 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes. While Conwell wasn't as efficient from deep in his final year at the college level, he is still regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft. He has plenty of positive attributes that will allow him to make a difference in Miami right away. With head coach Erik Spoelstra historically not known for shying away from starting young, developing players when necessary, Conwell might even make some starts in his inaugural campaign. Included in the trade, Oklahoma City obtained the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.