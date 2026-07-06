Heat's Ryan Conwell: Scores 16 in SL loss

Conwell logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime loss to the Lakers at the California Classic Summer League.

Conwell tied Trevor Keels for Miami's team high in scoring while also leading the team in rebounds, continuing to showcase his all-around impact despite another inefficient shooting night. Through two Summer League games, Conwell has emerged as the Heat's leading scorer, but he's converted just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. While the shot hasn't consistently fallen, his willingness to stay aggressive offensively and contribute on the glass has been encouraging, and improved shooting efficiency could quickly elevate his stock heading into the regular season.