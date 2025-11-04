Fontecchio had 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-119 win over the Clippers.

Fontecchio has been a steady source of offense off the bench, scoring in double figures in six of his first seven games. The sharpshooter's fantasy appeal is mostly limited to points and triples, but he should remain on deep-league radars until the Heat settle on a consistent member of the first unit in the frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo.