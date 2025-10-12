Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Available against Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (leg) will play in Sunday's preseason game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fontecchio (leg) was limited at Friday's practice, but the Heat are confident enough to let him play through the issue Sunday which is a good sign.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Limited at practice•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Won't play vs. San Antonio•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sitting out Monday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Limited impact in loss•