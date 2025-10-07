default-cbs-image
Fontecchio (leg) was not on the practice floor Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fontecchio was one of three players not practicing Tuesday, with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Terry Rozier (hamstring) also on the mend. The Italian import remains doubtful to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs.

