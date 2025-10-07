Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Doesn't practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (leg) was not on the practice floor Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fontecchio was one of three players not practicing Tuesday, with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Terry Rozier (hamstring) also on the mend. The Italian import remains doubtful to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sitting out Monday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Limited impact in loss•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Leads second unit in points Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Just two points in loss•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Good to go Friday•