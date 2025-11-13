Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Drops 13 off bench in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio racked up 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Cavaliers.
Fontecchio has now logged consecutive appearances of three or more three-pointers made, and is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 threes on a blistering 50 percent clip from beyond the arc. Fontecchio should continue to get looks from the three-point line, as despite coming off the bench he is Miami's best shooter.
