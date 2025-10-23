Fontecchio put up 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 125-121 loss to Orlando.

Fontecchio led the second unit in shot attempts and tied with Jaime Jaquez for pacing bench players in points and field goals made, despite playing 11 less minutes. Fontecchio will be an important piece within Miami's rotation moving forward, so fantasy manager should keep an eye on him as the season progresses.