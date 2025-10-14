Fontecchio (leg) totaled four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 119-118 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Fontecchio returned to action Monday after dealing with a minor leg injury but struggled from deep, missing all of his three-point attempts. The wing, acquired by Miami in a July sign-and-trade that sent Duncan Robinson to Detroit, will look to carve out a role as a bench contributor for his new team.