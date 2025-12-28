Fontecchio finished Saturday's 142-116 victory over Indiana with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across three minutes.

Fontecchio was back in the rotation, albeit for just three minutes during garbage time. After a somewhat promising start to the season, Fontecchio has gone by the wayside in recent times. In 11 games over the past month, he has averaged just 6.7 points and 1.4 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per contest, shooting a woeful 30.3 percent from the floor.