Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (ankle) will play Thursday against Detroit.
Fontecchio was able to shake off a questionable tag for this contest. The forward has played a minor role recently with 14.3 minutes per game over his last six appearances.
