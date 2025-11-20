Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Hits two threes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio provided 10 points (2-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 win over the Warriors.
Fontecchio extends his streak of hitting multiple three-pointers to six, but did not have a great shooting night Wednesday. On the season, Fontecchio averages 11.4 points and 2.6 threes on an astounding 47.6 percent clip, so expect him to post more efficient outings in the future.
