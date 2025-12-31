Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Fonteccio didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but will travel with the Heat for Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old forward hasn't logged double-digit minutes in any of Miami's last four games, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Fails to score Saturday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Rotating to bench•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting sans Herro•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Plays just eight minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Productive in loss•