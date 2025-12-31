default-cbs-image
Fontecchio (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Fonteccio didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but will travel with the Heat for Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old forward hasn't logged double-digit minutes in any of Miami's last four games, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.

