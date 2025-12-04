Fontecchio provided eight points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Fontecchio scored single digits for the sixth straight game, while his continued lack of peripheral stats makes him a non-factor in standard fantasy leagues. In 21 appearances for the Heat, Fontecchio has averaged 10.0 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 19.0 minutes per game.