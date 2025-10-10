Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (leg) was limited at Friday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fontecchio is managing lower leg tightness that has sidelined him for the past few days. By getting in a limited session Friday, it sounds like he has a chance to return for Sunday's exhibition against Orlando.
