Fontecchio ended with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 win over the Bucks.

Fontecchio has carved out a larger role in Miami's rotation, averaging 17.0 minutes, 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last three appearances. The veteran forward has connected on five three-pointers during that stretch while providing additional rebounding support off the bench. Despite his recent increase in playing time, his modest offensive volume limits his fantasy appeal to deeper leagues.