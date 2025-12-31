Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Misses practice Wednesday
Fontecchio didn't practice Wednesday due to ankle inflammation, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The sharpshooter is traveling with the Heat to Detroit for Thursday's tilt against the Pistons, though. Miami has to provide an official injury report at some point ahead of that contest, which will shed more light on Fontecchio's status.
