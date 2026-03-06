Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Out for Friday's matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Fontecchio will miss a second straight game due to a left groin strain. The Heat's wing rotation is currently depleted with Norman Powell (groin) and Nikola Jovic (back) also sidelined, which should lead to expanded roles for Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware. Fontecchio's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Pistons.
