Fontecchio registered zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists over eight minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Fontecchio's role has shrunk considerably over the last few weeks, as he has only registered one double-digit scoring performance in his last nine games. He also hasn't been shooting the ball well, averaging just 7.2 points on 31.0 percent from the field and 1.2 threes on a 20.8 percent clip in that span, but the sharpshooter does shoot 37.0 percent from beyond the arc on the season, so expect him to get his shooting numbers back on track in the future if he is given the opportunity to do so.