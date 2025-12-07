Fontecchio totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 loss to the Kings.

With Tyler Herro (toe), Davion Mitchell (groin) and Pelle Larsson (hip) all unavailable, Fontecchio saw more than 25 minutes for just the second time this season. The 29-year-old forward made the most of the opportunity, setting a new season high in points while knocking down at least four triples for the fourth time this season. Fontecchio has seen the floor in four straight games, averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest during that span.