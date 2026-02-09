Fontecchio amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 victory over the Wizards.

Fontecchio is carving out a solid role for himself in the Miami rotation recently. The sharpshooter has averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per contest in his last seven games, while the Heat have dealt with several absences.