Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (leg/rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fontecchio has been dealing with a minor leg injury and was cleared to face Orlando earlier Sunday. However, Miami has reversed that decision, possibly giving Fontecchio the night off along with other key players to set up a dress rehearsal Monday against Atlanta.
