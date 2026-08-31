Fontecchio recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Italy's 78-76 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 30-year-old re-signed with Miami on a one-year deal this offseason after averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range across 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Miami's offseason additions have created considerably more competition for minutes, and Fontecchio will have to contend with a deep group of forwards that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis.