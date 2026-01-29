Fontecchio notched 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 loss to the Magic.

Fontecchio posted his best scoring output of the season Wednesday and was deadly from three-point range, with his six threes made also representing a season-high output for the four-year veteran. Fontecchio has been enduring a tough season in Miami, but he has shown signs of turning things around of late. He has scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests, averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 48.9 percent from deep in that span.