Fontecchio (lower leg) won't be available for Monday's preseason game against Milwaukee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Fontecchio is managing lower leg tightness, which doesn't sound like a serious issue. The sharpshooter can be deemed day-to-day prior to Wednesday's clash with San Antonio. With Fontecchio out of action, the Heat could choose to take a longer look at two-way player Myron Gardner on Monday.

