Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (lower leg) won't be available for Monday's preseason game against Milwaukee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Fontecchio is managing lower leg tightness, which doesn't sound like a serious issue. The sharpshooter can be deemed day-to-day prior to Wednesday's clash with San Antonio. With Fontecchio out of action, the Heat could choose to take a longer look at two-way player Myron Gardner on Monday.
