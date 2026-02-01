Fontecchio is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Fontecchio will step into the starting lineup Sunday in place of Norman Powell (personal), drawing the nod over Myron Gardner and Kasparas Jakucionis. Fontecchio's lone start of the season came Dec. 15 against the Raptors, when he totaled three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes.