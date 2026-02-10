Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting role Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Fontecchio will step into the starting lineup with Myron Gardner moving to the bench and Norman Powell (back) inactive. In three starts this season, Fontecchio is averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest.
