Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting sans Herro
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio will start against the Raptors on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Tyler Herro (toe) ruled out less than 30 minutes before tipoff, Fontecchio will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last five outings, the 30-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Plays just eight minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Productive in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Limited again in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Struggles with shot•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Hits two threes in win•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Drops 13 off bench in loss•