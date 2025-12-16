Fontecchio will start against the Raptors on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Tyler Herro (toe) ruled out less than 30 minutes before tipoff, Fontecchio will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last five outings, the 30-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.