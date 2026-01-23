Fontecchio had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-110 loss to Portland.

Fontecchio saw an uptick in opportunities Thursday night and took full advantage. He led the Miami reserves with 17 points and looked strong once again from downtown. The 30-year-old has been on a heater from three over his last two appearances, knocking down eight of 15 attempts. It wouldn't be a shock to see Fontecchio continue to get looks off the bench while Tyler Herro (ribs) and Kel'el Ware (hamstring) are sidelined.