Fontecchio closed with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-115 loss to the Hawks.

Fontechhio scored 18 points, tallying double-digit points for just the second time in the past six games. Starting for the second straight game, Fontecchio also logged a season-high 34 minutes, highlighting the current struggles in Miami. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no need to overreact here. He should continue to be looked at as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate in fantasy.