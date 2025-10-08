Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Won't play vs. San Antonio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fontecchio continues to deal with a lower leg injury that has kept him sidelined during practice and for preseason games. The next chance for him to suit up and play will be Sunday against the Magic.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sitting out Monday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Limited impact in loss•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Leads second unit in points Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Just two points in loss•