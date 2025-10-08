default-cbs-image
Fontecchio (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fontecchio continues to deal with a lower leg injury that has kept him sidelined during practice and for preseason games. The next chance for him to suit up and play will be Sunday against the Magic.

