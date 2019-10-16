Heat's Skyler Flatten: Lands with Miami
The Heat signed Flatten to a contract Tuesday.
With the start of the regular season a week away, Flatten won't have much time to make a serious run at a spot on the 15-man roster. He'll most likely be waived by Miami within a few days and could begin his professional career with the organization's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
