Heat's Solomon Hill: Available Sunday
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Hill will be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Miami will have all of its trade-deadline pickups available for the first time, as Hill and fellow former Grizzlies Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala are all in line to play. Hill averaged 18.8 minutes per game across 48 appearances with Memphis before getting dealt, but he may have a tough time getting regular run off the bench for a Heat squad teeming with forward depth.
