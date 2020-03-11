Heat's Solomon Hill: Joins starting five Wednesday
Hill will start Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
With Jimmy Butler (toe) sidelined, Hill will make just his third start of the season. In his three prior starts, he's averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.0 minutes.
