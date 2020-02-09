Heat's Solomon Hill: Might play Sunday
Hill (not injury related) is likely to be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers but might not play, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is still working on his new rotation, so it's possible Hill doesn't see the court while things are fluid. More information could arrive following morning shootaround or pregame warmups.
