Heat's Solomon Hill: Not expected to play Friday
Hill is unlikely to play Friday against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill and the rest of the new players acquired by the Heat will most likely have to wait until Sunday against the Trail Blazers to make their debuts. That said, Hill may have a very small role with Miami.
