Heat's Solomon Hill: Officially out Friday
Hill (not injury related) will not suit up for Friday's contest against the Kings, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Hill was not expected to be ready for his debut with the Heat yet. The next chance he has to suit up with his new team will be Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.
