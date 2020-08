Hill contributed 21 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 109-92 loss to the Pacers.

Aside from a 22-point game early in the season, he had his best performance of the season by a wide margin. One should not expect this kind of stat line from Hill unless Miami catches the injury bug.