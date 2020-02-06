Heat's Solomon Hill: Sent to Miami
Hill has been traded to the Heat in the deal that also sent Andre Iguodala to Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After appearing in only 44 games last season with the Pelicans, Hill has been healthy this season and has held a solid role with the Grizzlies up to this point, averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.8 minutes. He'll be joining a much better team in Miami, so it shouldn't be surprising if his playing time is reduced and he even ends up catching some DNPs.
