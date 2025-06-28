Settle agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reports.

Settle averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three across 31 games during the 2024-25 season. The Temple product profiles as a modern stretch big, but he'll need to add strength to improve his chances of sticking in the NBA.