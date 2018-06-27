Heat's Tai Webster: Joining Miami for summer league
Webster will participate in summer league with the Heat, Sportando.com reports.
Webster didn't hear his name called during the 2017 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at Nebraska. During his senior campaign, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes. He spent last season with the Fraport Skyliners of the German BBL, where he started 31 of his 37 appearances and averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Webster also shot 47.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...