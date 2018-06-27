Heat's Tai Webster: Joining Miami for summer league

Webster will participate in summer league with the Heat, Sportando.com reports.

Webster didn't hear his name called during the 2017 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at Nebraska. During his senior campaign, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes. He spent last season with the Fraport Skyliners of the German BBL, where he started 31 of his 37 appearances and averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Webster also shot 47.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.