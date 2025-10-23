Rozier was arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Rozier was available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, but he wasn't part of Miami's rotation. In January, Rozier was put under federal investigation for potentially cooperating in an illegal sports betting scheme in 2023 while with the Hornets. The NBA announced that it conducted an investigation but did not find a violation of NBA rules, and the case shifted to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Rozier is in the final season of a four-year, $96.3 million contract he reached with the Hornets ahead of the 2021-22 season, but his status moving forward remains unclear. Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban in April of 2024 for violating the league's gaming rules.