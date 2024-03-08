Rozier had 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Mavericks.

It was Rozier's first double-double in 15 games since joining the Heat, although he recorded three for the Hornets prior to the January trade that sent him south. The 29-year-old guard has been effective since returning from a knee injury in late February, averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.8 steals over the last five games while shooting 41.4 percent (12-for-29) from beyond the arc.