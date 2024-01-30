Rozier had 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

It was Rozier's best scoring effort by far since being traded to the Heat -- he'd managed just 26 points total in his first three games for his new club. The veteran guard also broke out of a shooting slump that had seen him go 3-for-29 (10.3 percent) from three-point range over his prior six contests. The 29-year-old guard is still getting comfortable in Miami, but he could b e gearing up for a big February.