Rozier ended with 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-107 win over the Wizards.

Rozier led the way for the Heat in this one and posted his fourth game with 20 or more points across his last seven appearances, as the veteran guard is embracing a bigger role on offense ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. Rozier enters the final two weeks of the campaign with averages of 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.